Unsolved crimes: West Kel

CRIME: THEFT OF TOOLS

DATE: January 3, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-460

Thieves broke into a trailer parked in a driveway on the 1100 block of Concord Road in West Kelowna during the early hours of January 1st. They emptied the trailer that was full of construction tools. Some of the tools stolen include:

Dewalt 12" sliding compound miter saw

Makita 10” sliding compound miter saw

2 Dewalt chop saw stands

Dewalt 10” table saw

Dewalt 1 gallon compressor

Milwaukee jobsite radio

Milwaukee Fuel 18v Sawzall

Milwaukee 12 v Hackzall

Milwaukee Fuel 18 v 7 ¼” circular saw

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: THEFT OF DIRT BIKE

DATE: December 24, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-75262

Sometime between 10:00 p.m. on Friday December 23rd and 9:00 the next morning a dirt bike was taken from the back of a black 2002 Chevy S-10 parked in a driveway on the 2600 block of Guidi Road in West Kelowna. The stolen bike is a blue 2004 Yamaha WR450F with VIN JYACJ04W94A012457.

