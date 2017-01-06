Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT OF FUEL PUMPS

DATE: January 3, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-387

On Sunday, January 1st at 11:40 p.m. two suspects used a snowmobile to approach the area housing fuel tanks at Black Mountain Golf Course. The suspects seemed to know exactly where they were going as they cut the fence to access the area before they cut the chains and air hoses connecting the pumps. They unsuccessfully attempted to take fuel in an old fertilizer drum. After about 45 minutes they left through the fence with the two pumps valued at $1100 each and a fire extinguisher. This is the second such theft in a year and a half. The video of the theft shows two people on the snowmobile - one was a man wearing black pants, white boots and a headlamp.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT OF CORBELS

DATE: December 12, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-73169

Kelowna RCMP members were contacted on Monday, December 12th with the report of a theft that had occurred over the weekend at Kettle Valley Molding and Millwork located on Dease Road. A window in the building was broken and the suspect(s) made their way to the staining room where two corbels laid under a tarp ready to be stained. The corbels weigh approximately 50 pounds and are valued between $3500 and $5000 each. Although the warehouse was full of tools, the only stolen items were the two hand-carved wooden corbels.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

