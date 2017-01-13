Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 13, 2017.

Diane Lynette Jeannotte (DOB 1966-08-27) is wanted for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of fail to appear.

Jeannotte is described as a 50-year old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 146 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-34615