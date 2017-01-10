Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 10, 2017.

Rory Leigh Michele (DOB 1997-08-20) is wanted for one count of uttering threats, two counts of assault and one count of breach.

Michele is described as a 19-year old non-white male, 6’1” tall and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-35847