Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 4, 2017.

Jody Mae Ginger Lafreniere (DOB 1975-05-22) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Lafreniere is described as a 41-year old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 96 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-9961