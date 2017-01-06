Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 6, 2017.

Clayton Gregory Knight (DOB 1993-04-22) is wanted for two counts of breach of probation.

Knight is described as a 23-year old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-68458