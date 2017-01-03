Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 3, 2017.

Donavan Blair Johnstone (DOB 1993-06-11) is wanted for one count of assault, two counts of breach of probation and one count of mischief under $5000.

Johnstone is described as a 23-year old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 135 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-45073