Sunday, Dec 25
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

- | Story: 184319

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

             

CRIME:  THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE:    December 20, 2016

RCMP FILE:  2016-74549

At 2:38 p.m. on December 20th a man reported the theft of some articles from his unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Sierra truck parked on his property on the 10,500 of Bonnie Road in Lake Country.  Although there were several items of value in the truck, the thief took only a radar detector from the visor and a mail key from the console.  The radar detector is a black Escort 9800IX with serial number 22075308 and is worth almost $600. 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.       

 

CRIME:  MISCHIEF

DATE:    December 16, 2016

RCMP FILE:  2016-73979

An employee of the Davidson Elementary School in Lake Country exited the building around 11:00 p.m. on December 16th and noticed that a gate was dented on the side of the building. Two hours earlier he had noticed a tan vehicle enter the parking lot and then leave.  Some pylons were knocked over in the parking lot and the gate was dented and could barely be secured for the night.

 

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



