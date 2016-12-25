Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE: December 20, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-74549

At 2:38 p.m. on December 20th a man reported the theft of some articles from his unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Sierra truck parked on his property on the 10,500 of Bonnie Road in Lake Country. Although there were several items of value in the truck, the thief took only a radar detector from the visor and a mail key from the console. The radar detector is a black Escort 9800IX with serial number 22075308 and is worth almost $600.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: MISCHIEF

DATE: December 16, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-73979

An employee of the Davidson Elementary School in Lake Country exited the building around 11:00 p.m. on December 16th and noticed that a gate was dented on the side of the building. Two hours earlier he had noticed a tan vehicle enter the parking lot and then leave. Some pylons were knocked over in the parking lot and the gate was dented and could barely be secured for the night.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.