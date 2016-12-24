Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT OF TRUCK AND TRAILER

DATE: December 17, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-74022

On December 17th the owner of a 2006 white diesel F250 reported its early morning theft from his driveway on Thacker Drive, along with a cargo trailer full of carpenter and flooring tools. The truck had been parked facing up the driveway – the thieves had a hard time backing it out, damaging the neighbour’s fence in the process. The trailer was later located abandoned on Bartley Road, with all the tools missing. Items also missing that were inside the truck at the time of the theft are a wallet, identification and Christmas presents. The credit cards were used at local Petro Can Gas Stations shortly after the theft. The truck’s VIN is 1FTSW21P66EA84769 and the BC plate number is KD8426.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT FROM TRAILER

DATE: December 20, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-74508

On December 20th a file was created with West Kelowna RCMP when a man noticed that his parked travel trailer had been broken into overnight. The 2014 Crusader R3T295 was parked in a community RV lot at a complex on the 5000 block of Huston Road in Peachland. There was damage to the door and trim of the trailer and the thief made off with a 1985 Honda 3500 generator (s/n unknown).

