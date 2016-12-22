Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of December 22, 2016.

Kerri Rae Sutherland (AKA Wolfe) (DOB 1987-10-12) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property.

Sutherland is described as a 29-year old Caucasian female, 5’9” tall and 146 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-63743