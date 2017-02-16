38866
38817

Canada  

Failed to kill Kenney's bid

- | Story: 189003

A last-ditch attempt to get Jason Kenney kicked out of the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race has failed.

Party president Katherine O'Neill has ruled a bid by another board member to call an emergency meeting on the issue is out of order.

O'Neill says the next meeting of the board will proceed as scheduled on March 19, after the new leader is picked at a delegated convention in Calgary.

This was the second time a party member has tried to get Kenney expelled from the race based on his promise to try to join forces with the Wildrose party should he win.

The committee running the race has already ruled that Kenney's plan doesn't violate rules that prevent candidates from doing anything that harms the party or its brand.

O'Neill has stressed that the members need to decide the future of the party and will have their say on March 18.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
38003
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37965


All about the US President’s transport system

All about the US President’s transport system

Must Watch
The secret service devotes a tremendous amount of energy and money to keep the president safe while traveling. It really makes...
lorde_to_drop_new_material_next_month_-_report.jpg
Lorde to drop new material next month – report
Music
Lorde's long-awaited new material appears to have been given...
Super Mario 64 completed in 4 minutes 21 seconds
Super Mario 64 completed in 4 minutes 21 seconds
Must Watch
If only I had a time machine, I would use it to show this to...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0215201704
Best of Seven – Sporty Girls
Galleries
If you don’t think fitness is sexy then you better think...
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Must Watch
In just 15 minutes and with his back turned, Gordon Ramsay...

37436
34523