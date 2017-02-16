Photo: RCMP handout

Police in Manitoba are searching for a missing 18-month-old girl.

Officers in Selkirk were advised Wednesday morning that Seaira Neveah Hunter and her mother Rebecca Mikalosh, 36, skipped a scheduled visitation with Seaira’s father.

It's believed Mikalosh is travelling west with Seaira in a grey 2001 Ford Taurus, with Manitoba licence plate GVD 275. They may be in western Saskatchewan (North Battleford/Saskatoon area) or Alberta.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the abduction of a child under 14.

“We are asking for Rebecca to contact us so that we can confirm that Seaira is doing well,” said Chief Supt. Mark Fisher of the Manitoba RCMP. “We are also asking anyone who may have seen or been with Rebecca and Seaira to contact their local police immediately. ”

Mikalosh was taking care of the girl but did not have the authority to take her outside of her local area.

Police have spoken over the phone with the mother. She would not reveal her location.

RCMP searched through the evening and overnight, but they haven't been able to find them.

An Amber Alert has not yet been issued, as police say there is no indication of "imminent danger of bodily harm or death to the child."