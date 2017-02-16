Trudeau sells CETA pact

Photo: EU parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Strasbourg, France, hours ahead of what was billed as a historic, confidence-building speech to European lawmakers.

Trudeau landed in the eastern French city that borders Germany in the early morning hours Thursday — a day after Canada and the European Union approved a free trade deal.

Politicians in Canada and Europe are hailing Wednesday's approval of the the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement by the European Parliament as a win for the values of openness in the face of anti-trade movements, including the Donald Trump administration.

The Strasbourg legislature approved the trade deal by a margin of 408-254, with 33 abstentions.

The vote clears a major hurdle for the deal that saw its first round of bargaining almost eight years ago and has had to overcome mounting anti-trade populism in Europe.

Trudeau is expected to hammer home his anti-isolationist and anti-protectionist message in his address Thursday to the European Parliament, a first for a Canadian leader, and to top business leaders a day later in Germany.

He gave a taste of what's in store for his European audiences on Wednesday in Ottawa shortly before his flight.

"I think it's an illustration that when you put forward a progressive trade deal that takes into account the responsibility of governments to create good middle-class jobs, create inclusive growth, not just for a few, but for everyone, that focuses on the middle class, we can move forward on globalization," Trudeau said.

International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who was in Strasbourg ahead of the vote, said, "this is the right deal at the right time. Good for workers, consumers and a new standard for trade."

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom took direct aim at anti-globalization forces in remarks to Parliament, in what appeared to be a thinly veiled rebuttal to Trump's protectionist and anti-immigration policies.

"With Canada we share the democratic values of tolerance and openness. We co-operate in tackling common challenges such as migration, sustainable development, climate change and terrorism," Malmstrom said.

CETA, as well as its companion strategic partnership agreement, would strengthen not only Canada-EU economic relations but our "geopolitical alliance ... making that partnership deeper and more powerful, reaffirming our fundamental values, political principles, and using them to shape globalization."

The deal will help each side "serve its citizens" in the 21st century, Malmstrom added.

The Conference Board of Canada called the agreement good for both sides, since economic history demonstrates that greater free movement of goods, services and people is a catalyst for economic growth.