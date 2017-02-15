Banning the trophy hunt

Photo: CTV Protesters in Calgary

A large majority of Canadians think it's time to ban trophy hunting.

According to a recent Insights West poll, 59 per cent of those surveyed strongly support legislation that would ban trophy hunting, while 21 per cent somewhat support that legislation.

Only 16 per cent of respondents strongly or somewhat oppose banning hunting solely for sport.

“It is clear that a large proportion of Canadians hold strongly negative views on trophy hunting,” said Mario Canseco, vice-president, public affairs at Insights West. “The appetite for legislative action on this issue is exceptional in some regions.”

While most Canadians are against hunting for sport, 68 per cent of those surveyed are in favour of hunting for meat.

In B.C., 51 per cent of people said they would be more likely to vote for a federal party that ran on a campaign to ban trophy hunting nationwide.

The Insights West Poll was conducted on behalf of Ban Trophy Hunting Ltd., a non-profit organization.

The poll surveyed 1,210 Canadians between Feb. 5 and 11. The margin of error is +/- percentage points.