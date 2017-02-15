39413

Cocaine on a plane

The Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized seven kilograms of suspected cocaine from the bottom of food trolleys on an airplane.

The agency says it made the discovery earlier this month while carrying out a routine inspection of an aircraft landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

It says officers noticed something unusual about the catering trolleys on board and examined them more closely.

Officers eventually found seven brick-shaped packages on the bottom of the food carts that contained white powder wrapped in plastic.

The agency says the packages were taken to a lab where they tested positive for suspected cocaine.

The agency did not release details on where the packages originated from or if charges are pending.

35762