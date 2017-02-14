N.L. takes a snow pounding

Photo: The Canadian Press

As a blizzard lashed Newfoundland with wind-driven snow Tuesday, Maritimers were still digging out from under a heavy snowfall that lasted more than 24 hours, only to be warned that another storm was on its way.

By late Tuesday afternoon, blizzard and blowing snow warnings remained in effect for Cape Breton and the east and south coasts of Newfoundland as the enormous, slow-moving storm continued its blustery trek east. Environment Canada then issued a series of new alerts, including winter storm warnings for southern New Brunswick, and winter storm watches for much of western Nova Scotia.

"(Newfoundland) will have less of a break than the Maritimes before the next storm," said meteorologist Linda Libby.

About 15 centimetres of blowing snow is in forecast for southern New Brunswick, an area that saw up to 80 centimetres of snowfall Monday.

In eastern Newfoundland, schools were closed, public transit was shut down and virtually all flights were cancelled at St. John's International Airport as the storm arrived in the morning and lingered throughout the day. The city of St. John's was expected to get up to 60 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

"All you see is white outside," said Christina Hope, manager of the Tim Hortons on Torbay Road in St, John's. She said the fast-food outlet would be closing early despite a steady flow of snow-covered coffee seekers. "You can sort of see across the street, but not very well."

The winds over eastern Newfoundland were expected to peak at 80 and 100 kilometres per hour overnight and into Wednesday — a virtual repeat of what happened in southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. on Monday and Tuesday.

In Prince Edward Island, Canada Post said it wasn't safe to deliver mail Tuesday. Mail service was also cancelled in eastern Newfoundland.

Marine Atlantic, the ferry service that links Nova Scotia with Newfoundland, cancelled crossings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, schools and government offices and many businesses were closed for a second day throughout Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick. Dozens of arrivals and departures at Halifax Stanfield International Airport were either cancelled or delayed — again.

Libby said Monday's snowfall broke some decades-old daily records in the Maritimes. She said the Halifax area officially received 50 centimetres in total, breaking the previous record for Feb. 13 of about 37 centimetres from 1953.