38866
39293

Canada  

Canadians warm to NAFTA

- | Story: 188814

Canadians are three times more likely to say the North American Free Trade Agreement has been beneficial to their country, as opposed to hurting it.

The recent Angus Reid poll reveals Canadians who were lukewarm towards the trade deal just eight months ago are now noticeably more enthusiastic about NAFTA now "that the president of its largest member is threatening to radically change it."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, and trade is sure to be hot topic going forward, given Trump's stated protectionist stance.

Most Canadians think renegotiation will happen, and they think Canada is three times more likely to be worse off than better off as a result.

Forty-four per cent said NAFTA has been a benefit, 13 per cent said it has hurt Canada, 12 per cent said it had no effect and 31 per cent are unsure.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38464
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
37525
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37965


TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...

38821
34523