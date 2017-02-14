Canadians warm to NAFTA

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadians are three times more likely to say the North American Free Trade Agreement has been beneficial to their country, as opposed to hurting it.

The recent Angus Reid poll reveals Canadians who were lukewarm towards the trade deal just eight months ago are now noticeably more enthusiastic about NAFTA now "that the president of its largest member is threatening to radically change it."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, and trade is sure to be hot topic going forward, given Trump's stated protectionist stance.

Most Canadians think renegotiation will happen, and they think Canada is three times more likely to be worse off than better off as a result.

Forty-four per cent said NAFTA has been a benefit, 13 per cent said it has hurt Canada, 12 per cent said it had no effect and 31 per cent are unsure.