Massive blaze in TO

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.



Seven aerial ladders were used to try and douse the hazardous blaze and crews are now saying they are confident it is contained.

"We're confident that the fire is contained," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told an afternoon news conference.

Heavy excavation equipment had been brought to the site to knock down walls so that firefighters could get to the "seat" of the blaze.

Part of the roof did collapse and sent smoke over a wide area.

"The condition of the building involved in the fire continues to worsen so we're still dealing with some very, very accelerated collapse potential, and very, very heavy fire," he said.

Pegg said everyone that was inside the building is safe and accounted for. He called it a very difficult and very hazardous fire fight for our crews.

A 14-storey, 87-unit condominium was evacuated for concern over the blaze spreading.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Buildings next-door to a large fire at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue are now being evacuated.

Toronto’s fire chief said many streets are now closed in the city’s midtown.

Police say buses have been brought in to shelter people who have had to leave their homes

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Toronto.

The six-alarm fire at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue sent thick smoke into the sky.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said The Badminton and Racquet Club is at risk of collapsing, and he is worried about the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings, including a condominium next door.

One resident living nearby said firefighters were able to get into the building from multiple angles.

Firefighters advised people to keep a safe distance.

"Everyone in that building that we know that was inside that building is safe and accounted for, so that's good news," Pegg said.

At least nine firefighters can be seen trying to stop the fire on the roof of the building.

- With files from Canadian Press.