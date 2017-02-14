39413

Canada  

Three dead in house fire

Three people are dead and a child is in hospital following an overnight house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Brampton Fire Chief Michael Clark told reporters a basement tenant at the house escaped his unit then broke down a door and saved a young girl around 4 a.m.

He said firefighters attacked the fire from the front and had the blaze under control in 10 minutes. He said it appeared the fire started on the main floor.

Firefighters then entered the house through the back and found three bodies in the bedrooms of the main unit.

Clark did not reveal the age of the injured girl or the ages and genders of the dead.

He said the girl suffered third-degree burns and smoke inhalation and was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

Neighbours said a family of four, including two daughters, lived on the main level of the semi-detached house.

Raman Brar said by the time she left her house at 5:30 a.m. the fire was already out, only smoke billowing from the house two doors down.

"This is so sad," Brar said. "They were a good family, a nice family."

Waqar Chaudery lives across the street and said police told him three people in the same family were dead and the family's youngest child was in hospital.

"This is shocking, I'm not sure what to say," Chaudery said.

"I will miss the father — my fellow countryman from Pakistan."

Clark said he was unsure whether there were any working smoke alarms in the home and this will be part of the investigation into the cause of the fire by the Ontario Fire Marshal, Peel Region police and Brampton fire investigators.

