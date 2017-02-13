PM and Prez all smiles

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Justin Trudeau sat next to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka as the two leaders met Monday with a group of female business executives, one of several events on day marked by the first face-to-face encounters between the prime minister and the U.S. president.

Perfunctory handshakes and smiles for the cameras outside the doors to the West Wing were followed by much the same thing inside the Oval Office before the pair sat down to talk about the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

"I'm very honoured to be here with Prime Minister Trudeau," Trump said during a brief photo op prior to the roundtable talks.

"His father I knew, and respected greatly. And he gave me a picture of myself and your father (Pierre Trudeau)."

That photo was taken in 1981 at the Family of Man award ceremony in New York City, where the elder Trudeau was honoured as "an outstanding example of excellence in society," according to White House officials.

Trudeau came bearing gifts as well: a sculpture of a lion made out of Berea sandstone, the same material from an Ohio quarry that was used to construct Canada's three original Parliament Buildings.

Trudeau and Trump also took part in private meetings and a working lunch before a joint news conference scheduled for later Monday.

Earlier in the day, both leaders smiled and appeared to greet each other warmly as they shook hands at the door to the West Wing before the president ushered the prime minister inside.

Trudeau was accompanied by a who's who of the Canadian government, including Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Trudeau and his senior cabinet ministers are in Washington with one overarching goal: keep Canada out of the U.S president's protectionist trade crosshairs.

That's because Trump wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, has mused about a border tax, and could bring back "Buy American" protectionism.

That is widely viewed as a major threat to the more than $2 billion in daily trade that flows across the world's longest undefended border — the gateway to the biggest trading relationship on the planet.

Those high stakes prompted Freeland to reach out to interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose in a Jan. 23 letter asking for the input of the official Opposition.

"The importance of the relationship must transcend partisanship," Freeland said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press.

"While these fundamental principles of our relationship with the United States endure beyond any change in government, the prospect of a new U.S. administration has prompted our government to actively engage with the incoming administration in order to ensure Canada's interests are best promoted and defended."

Ambrose replied with a letter to the prime minister over the weekend proposing they work together on a bipartisan basis to build a relationship.