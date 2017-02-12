39413
Blizzard for east coast

Weather warnings are out for the Atlantic provinces as a major snowstorm is forecast to hit the region overnight.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system from south of Cape Cod is expected to rapidly intensify heading into Monday morning, bringing blizzard conditions and winds up to 110 km/h to Nova Scotia.

Forecasters say total snowfall amounts by Monday evening will range from 30 to 60 centimetres for the western portions of Nova Scotia, 20 to 30 centimetres for northern and eastern regions and 30 to 40 centimetres in Cape Breton.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jason Sheppard at the Atlantic Storm Prediction Centre in Halifax said some areas could even see as much as 75 centimetres.

"Those winds, combined with the snow, will give us blizzard conditions for most of Monday and possibly parts of Tuesday morning," Sheppard said.

Snowfall amounts between 25 and 40 centimetres are expected in much of New Brunswick, with winds gusting up to 90 km/h, while 30 centimetres of snow, driven by winds gusting up to 100 km/h are expected in P.E.I.

Snow and strong winds are expected to hit Newfoundland on Monday night.

Environment Canada and police say travel is not recommended during the storm, noting that roads are expected to be extremely hazardous due to widespread poor visibility, and numerous flights in and out of the region have been cancelled.

"We haven't had one of this capacity in quite a while. Last year was a bit benign compared to what we're experiencing now at the beginning of this week," Sheppard said.

"I suspect there will be some happy kids tomorrow as school is potentially cancelled."

Sheppard said the region had been off to a slow start this winter as far as extreme weather is concerned, but explains that a recent shift in the jet stream has put Atlantic Canada right in the path of brewing storms from the U.S. eastern seaboard.

After this one, he said another one appears to be on its way for later this week for the Maritimes and possibly Newfoundland.

34942