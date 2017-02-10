Reduced work week eyed

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government has raised the possibility of unpaid days off for public-sector workers as part of its drive to reduce a billion-dollar deficit.

The Tories have already floated the possibility of reopening collective agreements and imposing wage settlements since taking office last April. Premier Brian Pallister has said legislation might be needed, but public-sector unions would be consulted first.

But a letter sent to the Manitoba Federation of Labour this week goes further. It spells out potential measures such as reduced work weeks, reduced pension benefits and extending collective agreements that expire.

"This is by no means an exhaustive list," reads the letter from Gerry Irving, secretary of the province's public-sector compensation committee.

Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, said Friday the government had promised to consult unions on ways to reduce the deficit but now appears determined to legislate cuts to wages and benefits.

He said the fight could end up in court.

"I hope that there can be some reasonable and real discussions. But if workers' rights are under attack, I don't see how we don't challenge that every way we need to," Rebeck said.

Pallister was travelling Friday and unavailable for comment. His press secretary said the government was open to input from unions.

"Our government inherited serious financial challenges and unsustainable expenditure growth," Olivia Baldwin-Valainis said in an emailed statement. "As we address these issues and consider options including legislation, we have reached out to union leadership to secure views and constructive feedback."