38737
35303

Canada  

New money for military?

- | Story: 188169

Canada's defence minister is hinting at new money for the military following a much-anticipated meeting with his U.S. counterpart in Washington this week.

But Harjit Sajjan says what's equally important is what countries do with their military, a line successive federal governments have used to defend Canada's paltry defence spending.

The comments come one day after Sajjan sat down with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis in Washington, the first such meeting between a Canadian minister and a member of the Trump administration.

Trump has repeatedly blasted NATO allies for not spending enough on their own defence, a message he repeated Monday even as Sajjan was meeting with Mattis.

The Liberal government is currently drawing up a new defence policy that sources say will start inching Canadian defence spending closer to NATO's target of two per cent of GDP.

But they also say even with the additional funding, Canada will fall far short of that goal.

Canada's current defence budget of $20 billion accounts for less than one per cent of GDP, meaning the government would have to double spending to reach NATO's target.

Sajjan says he and Mattis also discussed Canada's plan to send peacekeepers to Africa, though he isn't saying whether the government is closer to deciding on a specific mission.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38484
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
38529
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


drake_launches_into_anti-trump_tirade_at_london_gig.jpg

Drake launches into anti-Trump tirade at London gig

Music
Canadian rapper Drake broke off from a performance during a gig in London to slam U.S. President Donald Trump. The 30-year-old hip...
Red flags casually explained
Red flags casually explained
Must Watch
This might hit close to home…or not.
dwayne_johnson_lands_unlikely_world_record.jpg
Dwayne Johnson lands unlikely world record
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can now boast an unusual new...
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
Must Watch
We have to wait HOW LONG!?
TheTango-Tattuesday-0124201766
Tattuesday – February 7, 2017
Galleries
A dog isn’t just a pet. They do not care about your career...

37524
38743