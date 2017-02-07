38866
34523

Canada  

Your stories, your way

- | Story: 188166

The chief commissioner for the inquiry into missing and murdered women says Canadians should not expect to see hearings like those that unfold in courtrooms.

Marion Buller says the inquiry will provide a way for indigenous people to tell their own stories in their own way.

Susan Vella, the lead counsel for the study, says that, from a legal standpoint, the national inquiry will be unlike anything the country has seen.

She says the process must respect indigenous customs and traditions.

The Liberal government has allocated $53.8 million for the two-year study.

Commissioners are expected to present a report with interim findings in November.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35238


drake_launches_into_anti-trump_tirade_at_london_gig.jpg

Drake launches into anti-Trump tirade at London gig

Music
Canadian rapper Drake broke off from a performance during a gig in London to slam U.S. President Donald Trump. The 30-year-old hip...
Red flags casually explained
Red flags casually explained
Must Watch
This might hit close to home…or not.
dwayne_johnson_lands_unlikely_world_record.jpg
Dwayne Johnson lands unlikely world record
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can now boast an unusual new...
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
Must Watch
We have to wait HOW LONG!?
TheTango-Tattuesday-0124201766
Tattuesday – February 7, 2017
Galleries
A dog isn’t just a pet. They do not care about your career...