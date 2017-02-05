Negotiations for CBSA

Photo: Contributed

The union representing Canada Border Services Agency workers in contract negotiations says talks have broken off after three days of mediation.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it's been at the bargaining table with the Treasury Board for more than two years.

PSAC says it's looking for the government to offer border agents the same benefits as other law enforcement officers, including the RCMP.

It says it's asking for a commitment to allow early retirement, and compensation and working conditions that match that of the RCMP.

PSAC says it represents about 8,000 workers.