38798

Canada  

Warning over BC oysters

- | Story: 187752

Ontario's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning that two dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness may be linked to oysters from British Columbia.

Dr. David McKeown says there have been 24 cases of gastrointestinal illness since January consistent with norovirus in people who reported eating raw or undercooked oysters.

McKeown says cooking oysters at an internal temperature of 90 degrees Celsius for a minimum of 90 seconds should eliminate norovirus and other potentially harmful microorganisms.

Foodborne outbreaks of norovirus can occur when food is contaminated with the virus. Health officials say shellfish such as oysters can become contaminated from the water before they are harvested.

The common symptoms of gastrointestinal illness are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps which will last one to two days in healthy people.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating oysters is urged to contact a doctor.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Must Watch
How does Jimmy sound more like Neil Young than Neil Young does!?
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201784
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable
Galleries
Prepare to feel slightly uncomfortable by this gallery.
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201700
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable (2)
Galleries
Sorry for making you cringe.
nicki_minaj_and_drake_reunite_after_meek_mill_fall_out.jpg
Nicki Minaj and Drake reunite after Meek Mill fall out
Music
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake have reconciled their friendship,
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
Must Watch
If you need help rationalizing an after-work dip into your local...

38353
34523