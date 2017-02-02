38737
35303

Canada  

PM to visit ice storm area

- | Story: 187751

Justin Trudeau will be travelling to northeastern New Brunswick to thank first responders after the ice storm that devastated much of the region.

The prime minister will visit Friday as crews continue to restore power — fewer than 5,000 customers were still in the dark Thursday afternoon.

At its peak, the ice storm left 133,000 customers without power, and the Armed Forces were called in to help with the cleanup and recovery.

NB Power hopes to restore up to 85 per cent of customers in the Acadian Peninsula by Thursday evening, with 99 per cent of customers targeted to be restored in Miramichi and Kent County.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant on Thursday thanked the hundreds of volunteers who have been helping to run warming centres and shelters and going door to door to check on residents.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Must Watch
How does Jimmy sound more like Neil Young than Neil Young does!?
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201784
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable
Galleries
Prepare to feel slightly uncomfortable by this gallery.
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201700
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable (2)
Galleries
Sorry for making you cringe.
nicki_minaj_and_drake_reunite_after_meek_mill_fall_out.jpg
Nicki Minaj and Drake reunite after Meek Mill fall out
Music
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake have reconciled their friendship,
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
Must Watch
If you need help rationalizing an after-work dip into your local...