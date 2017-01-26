Trudeau tour hits Regina

38417
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was greeted by protesters shouting "water is life" as he walked through the University of Regina to meet students.

Trudeau replied that he agreed and continued to make his way down a long corridor packed with students trying to squeeze in a selfie with him.

There were also people carrying placards that said "People over Pipelines."

The university visit wrapped up Trudeau's trip to Saskatchewan, where he was in Saskatoon for a town hall on Wednesday evening and had breakfast with cadets at the RCMP training academy in Regina this morning.

Trudeau has faced criticism in Saskatchewan because of his proposed carbon tax.

Saskatchewan businesses, farmers and rural politicians sent a letter to Trudeau saying his plans to charge $10 per tonne of carbon starting in 2018 will cost producers and businesses in competitiveness and income.

One man at a Regina cafe where Trudeau also stopped Thursday morning said: "I've got to give you a little credit, for you to come to these town halls and do what you're doing, well done."

"You've got to talk and hear from people you disagree with as well and who disagree with you, hear those concerns," said Trudeau.

"When I made the decision around pipelines, I went back to Vancouver and a whole bunch of people disagreed with me on that. I said, "Listen, I know you're concerned about climate change, concerned about protecting our oceans. This is what we're doing on climate change. This is what we're doing on oceans. I know it won't make you agree with me on pipelines, but we're getting that balance right. We are hearing you, even though we're going to disagree on a few things.'"

Trudeau recently approved two major oil export pipelines: Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain line to the Vancouver area and Enbridge's expanded Line 3 pipeline to the U.S. Midwest.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere was also at the cafe, where he briefly urged Trudeau to come back to Regina for a town hall.

"He needs to hear what's happening on the ground with our economy, how we have growth here, how we have needs and opportunities here and support with the federal government on infrastructure," said Fougere.

