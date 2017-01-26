Maritimes in the dark

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

New Brunswickers have been warned it will be days before life returns to normal in parts of the province after a messy ice storm that snapped power poles, strained trees, and has left tens of thousands in the dark.

"When you're driving on the streets, you're manoeuvring around trees at every turn," Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon said Thursday afternoon. "People are definitely anxious, but they understand that the challenge at hand is immense."

Communities surrounding Miramichi, one of the hardest hit areas, were covered in a thick layer of ice that weighed heavy on tree branches and downed power and telephone poles, more than a day after a blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the Maritimes.

One resident described an atmosphere of panic and a row of roughly 50 cars waiting for the pumps at a gas station in Chatham, with many others driving seemingly aimless throughout surrounding communities in search of open businesses.

Petitcodiac Mayor Gerry Gogan said he's lived in New Brunswick his entire life and has never seen so many people without power.

About 80,000 NB Power customers were still without power late Thursday afternoon. Many of the outages were on the eastern edge of the province in a band that ran from north to south.

At the height of the storm Wednesday, more than 130,000 customers were out, said NB Power.

"The challenge ... is that the impacts of the ice are spread across large parts of the province," NB Power said on its website.

"Due to prolonged periods of freezing rain, we have seen a significant ice build-up impacting our lines and equipment, which were designed to exceed Canadian standards. Given the magnitude of the ice storm, this damage is minimal but does make for more complex restorations."

The freezing rain pelted much of northern New Brunswick, closing schools throughout the province Wednesday and Thursday. The storm also moved into P.E.I. and Newfoundland, bringing freezing rain from west to east through the night.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

The utility said it expected 60 per cent of customers in Moncton and Sussex should have power restored by Thursday night, while most customers in other communities like Tracadie and Miramichi should have power back by around the same time.

In Newfoundland, power outages were being reported in the St. John's, Burgeo and St. Thomas Line areas, while roads were clogged with slush and water buildup.

A rainfall warning has now been issued for St. John's and surrounding areas, with 25 mm already down and another 10 mm to 15 mm expected. The heavy rains were causing flooding in some areas.

Power was also off at the Marine Atlantic terminal in Port aux Basques and it is affecting some ferry crossings. Schools are closing in central Clarenville and on parts of the Avalon, but there were no school closures in St. John's.

Labrador was also getting heavy snow, with the Goose Bay area expected to get about 25 cm.