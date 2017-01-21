38547
Canada  

Fall through ice kills

RCMP in Nunavut say they believe three people died Saturday after a large snow machine went through the ice.

Police say four men were travelling on the ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat but fell through near the community of Whale Cove.

Police say it's believed they were using a large snowmobile to transport a truck and snowmobiles when the accident occurred.

Police say one of men is confirmed dead while two others are presumed dead but their bodies have not been found.

The fourth person survived.

Police say the men are from Rankin Inlet.

