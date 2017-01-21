Trump and Trudeau talk

38547
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated U.S. President Trump on his inauguration.

The Prime Minister's Office says the two men spoke by phone Saturday, but it was not immediately clear how long the conversation lasted.

The PMO said in an email that Trudeau noted the depth of the Canada-US economic relationship, with 35 states having Canada as their top export market.

The PMO email also said the two men reiterated the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

The two men also spoke in November after Trump's stunning election victory and Trudeau invited the then president-elect to visit Canada at the earliest opportunity.

Saturday's email said the two men "looked forward to meeting soon."

Some of Trudeau's top advisers have met with Trump's camp in the weeks heading up to Friday's inauguration as Canadian officials have been concerned about how Trump's plans for the American economy might effect Canada.

Among other things Trump has vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trump's incoming White House press secretary recently suggested Canada's automotive sector might not be spared from a border tax. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on foreign vehicles built in Mexico.

