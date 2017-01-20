Golf courses set to reopen

Photo: Google Images

There have more than just the usual hazards on Vancouver's public golf courses this season, in fact snow and ice conditions were so bad that the three courses were closed for an entire seven weeks.

The city says it is the longest stretch that the Fraserview, Langara and McCleery golf courses have been closed in 20 years.

The courses, which only close for extreme weather events, are typically open every day throughout the year, including holidays, and see an average of 6,500 rounds played during December and January.

Repeated freezing and thawing conditions and deep ground frost over the last several weeks have prevented the melt from draining and left the greens too soggy to support foot traffic.

Park Board chair Michael Wiebe says in a news release that the return of the warmer weather has made the greens, tees and fairways playable again and the courses will open Jan. 23.

Dozens of players have already booked their rounds for the opening day.

Wiebe is among those counting down to the reopening, saying, "I look forward to getting out there soon as I expect other golfers do, too!"