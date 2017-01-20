37392

Canada  

Gun threat closes school

- | Story: 186580

Classes have been cancelled in La Loche, Sask., after RCMP say there was a threat of a school shooting one year after a deadly shooting in the community.

Mounties say they received a complaint about a general threat Thursday and an investigation determined it was not legitimate.

No charges have been laid.

"The RCMP takes all threats seriously," said Staff Sgt. Greg Heuer.

"January 22 is on the minds of all La Loche community members, including those at the detachment. It is not lost on all of us the impact potential threats of this nature can have."

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed two staff and wounded seven others in the high school. Two teenage brothers were also killed in a nearby home in the remote community.

A student, who was 17 at the time, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder. He is to be sentenced in the spring.

Mayor Robert St. Pierre said it was in everyone's best interest to close schools Friday in La Loche and nearby Clearwater River Dene Nation.

"This was already a difficult time for La Loche, made even more difficult now with this latest threat," he said.

A private day of remembrance in the community has been planned for Sunday and there are no classes Monday.

The schools are to reopen Tuesday, St. Pierre said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38457
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
38384
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37432


Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Must Watch
It took the ref a good bit to remember what that foul was called… had to dust off the traveling page in the rule book.
paul_mccartney_files_lawsuit_against_sony_for_beatles_song_rights.jpg
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony for Beatles song rights
Music
Paul McCartney is suing label executives at Sony/ATV to regain...
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Must Watch
With the help of some clever mods, this gamer plunged the Mario...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201776
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017
Galleries
Mostly poor decisions coupled with a little bit of bad luck make...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201795
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017 (2)
Galleries
According to the dog, this is all the cats fault. In fact, this...

37351