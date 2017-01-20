37392
Kernel of evidence in bust

Their knowledge of popcorn has helped police officers in southwestern Ontario arrest an alleged drug trafficker.

Guelph, Ont., police say officers saw a man on the street on Thursday holding a popcorn maker box.

They stopped to wish him a "happy national popcorn day," which is celebrated in the U.S. every Jan. 19, and were surprised when the man promptly fled the scene.

Officers suspected that he had stolen the popcorn maker and gave chase.

Police allege that once they caught up to him, they discovered that he was carrying drugs.

A 31-year-old man is charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

