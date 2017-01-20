37392
PM to mayors: 'do your part'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging the mayors of Canada's biggest cities to keep close ties with their American counterparts to maintain an open border with the United States.

Trudeau says the relationships Canadian mayors have with mayors across the U.S. will be vital to ensuring an open dialogue and trade relationship between the two countries.

He is asking the mayors to ensure people on both sides of the border understand the importance of working constructively and productively.

Trudeau's pitch comes hours before Donald Trump is officially sworn in as president.

The prime minister made the comments at the start of a meeting with officials from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and mayors, including Toronto's John Tory, Edmonton's Don Iveson, Vancouver's Gregor Robertson, Montreal's Denis Coderre and Ottawa's Jim Watson.

The hour-long meeting will also touch on the opiod crisis facing some of the biggest cities and the rollout of the second and more lucrative phase of the federal government's infrastructure program.

37379