Mystery illness at college

A Toronto college is investigating an illness that left more than 70 students complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain on Thursday.

At least 77 students at Humber College were affected, most of whom live at a residence at the institution's North Campus, said spokesman Andrew Leopold.

Of those students, about 30 were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been released, he said.

"This is a unique situation," said Leopold. "We want to make sure our students are feeling good and receiving the care and attention they need."

Leopold said students began reporting symptoms around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, with more cases surfacing through the night.

The hospital that treated the students has indicated the source of the illness is "undetermined," he said.

"We're continuing to investigate the source of the illness," Leopold said.

Humber is working with Toronto Public Health to investigate the illness and will be closely monitoring those affected.

Leopold added that Humber is encouraging all its students to ensure they engage in good hygiene practices, particularly in high-density spaces like a campus residence.

The college's North Campus residence houses about 1,000 students.

35238