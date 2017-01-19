37392
38310

Canada  

Moby Dick offensive?

- | Story: 186515

A condo council on Vancouver's waterfront is named in a civil lawsuit over allegations it refused to lease space to a fish and chip restaurant called Moby Dick partly because of an offensive word in its name.

Mengfa International Resources alleges in its notice of claim that the condo council overseeing the commercial property it owns defied its own legal advice while opposing the opening of a Moby Dick franchise.

The lawsuit says when Mengfa attempted to lease the site to the franchisee, the association responded with a list of objections, including claims that the name of the restaurant contains an offensive word.

The statement of claim says the company and franchise operator have worked with the condo council since mid-July but they were unable to satisfy sign or renovation requirements, despite legal advice to the council that its demands violated B.C.'s Strata Property Act.

Mengfa is asking the Supreme Court of British Columbia to either remove the current members of the condo council, appoint an administrator to handle the council's work or allow the lease to Moby Dick to proceed.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the condo council has not yet filed a statement of defence.

Lawyers for the condo council couldn't be reached for comment.

The statement of claim says the council also refused to allow the lease because Moby Dick's signage and brand name would harm the council's image, allowing the restaurant to operate in the location would depreciate the value of its property and there would be increased litter and a potential for odour and fumes from the restaurant.

The Moby Dick restaurant near the beach in White Rock, B.C., has won numerous people's choice and community awards since it opened in 1975.

Its website makes references to the great white whale named Moby Dick in Herman Melville's classic novel of the same name.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...

36280