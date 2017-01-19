38416

Canada  

RCMP search for stolen art

- | Story: 186513

Mounties are asking for help in finding art worth almost $750,000 that was stolen from a storage location in a small town in northwestern Alberta.

RCMP say more than 70 pieces, including prints and statues, were being moved to an undisclosed auction house when they were stolen in Fairview on Sept. 22.

The art includes prints by Canadian wildlife artist Robert Bateman.

Other prints by U.S. wildlife artist Stephen Lyman and sculptures by American artist Frederick Hart are also missing.

Cpl. Gord Hughes of Peace River RCMP says the name of the owner of the art won't be released.

Hughes also won't say where the art was being transported from or where it was going.

"We're asking for anyone with information about the artwork, its location or who took it to call their local RCMP detachment."

The Bateman prints stolen include "Shadows of the Rainforest," "Wolfpack in Moonlight" and "New Territory."

One of the Hart sculptures taken in the heist includes "Divine Milieu" valued at $11,850.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38305
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37525
38033
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...

36280
36358