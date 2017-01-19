Charged cop still instructing

37392
An instructor at the RCMP's training depot in Regina has been charged with assault for allegedly punching a man through the window of a vehicle.

The alleged attack happened last September outside the city's airport while the officer was off duty.

Cpl. Philippe Marcel Cleroux was arrested in December.

The 37-year-old was released from custody and is to appear in court Jan. 30.

The RCMP says Cleroux continues to work as an instructor in the police defensive tactics unit.

Spokeswoman Caroline Nadeau says the nature of the charge does not interfere with his job.

"A code of conduct investigation has been initiated by the RCMP, possibly leading to disciplinary measures," she said Thursday in an emailed statement.

