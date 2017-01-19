38416
36923

Canada  

Ooh la la, brouhaha

- | Story: 186484

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages has received nine complaints related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's French-only answers to English questions at a public meeting in Quebec.

Spokesman Nelson Kalil said Thursday the office is launching an investigation into the complaints.

Trudeau angered some anglophones by insisting on answering English questions in French at a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke on Tuesday.

On Wednesday he said that on reflection he maybe should have answered partly in English and partly in French.

Because the office cannot investigate individuals, the probe will focus on whether the Privy Council Office violated the Official Languages Act in its role of supporting the prime minister.

Kalil said the investigation could take three to six months.

The controversy erupted when Trudeau answered English questions in French on Tuesday night — including one about how English speakers could get help to gain access to mental health services.

"Thank you for using our country's two official languages, but since we're in Quebec I'll respond in French," Trudeau replied.

His unilingual performance drew an angry response from groups that represent Quebec anglophones, with some calling on the prime minister to apologize for showing what they called disrespect toward the English speakers in the audience.

At first, Trudeau defended his stance when grilled about it at a news conference Wednesday. He pointed out he answered a French question in English at a recent town hall meeting in Peterborough, Ont.

But Trudeau changed his tune a few minutes later when a reporter revisited the topic.

Asked whether the English-speaking people in the audience Tuesday night did not deserve to understand him, he replied: "I understand how important it is in these public meetings to be able to answer questions about people's concerns."

"So, yes, I maybe could have answered partly in English and partly in French and, on reflection, it would have been a good thing to do," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38006
37968
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37977


This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.

This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.

Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0119201775
Best of Seven Selfies – January 19, 2017
Galleries
It’s that time of the week again. Vote for your favourite...
Swimming with Great White Sharks can be relatively safe
Swimming with Great White Sharks can be relatively safe
Must Watch
Sharks get a really bad rap. They’re not creatures you...

37345