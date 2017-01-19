37392
36923

Canada  

Arrested over underage sex

- | Story: 186456

A Quebec mother of three is under arrest in the Bahamas for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.

Karine Gagne, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old American boy earlier this month.

Her mother tells Radio-Canada her daughter was on a cruise ship when she met a young male who supposedly told her he was 18.

Chantale Auclair says the two had consensual sex.

The boy's mother filed a complaint with police, who charged Gagne.

She is being detained pending her next court appearance on Feb. 3.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37167
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38006
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36800


Roof collapsing during a floorball game

Roof collapsing during a floorball game

Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone made it out safe.
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0119201775
Best of Seven Selfies – January 19, 2017
Galleries
It’s that time of the week again. Vote for your favourite...
Swimming with Great White Sharks can be relatively safe
Swimming with Great White Sharks can be relatively safe
Must Watch
Sharks get a really bad rap. They’re not creatures you...
Screen Shot 2017-01-18 at 11.56.21 PM
Insane hole in one!
Must Watch
A very dedicated human assembled this billiard shot

37732