Canada  

O'Leary to run for Tory helm

Kevin O'Leary has announced he is running for the Conservative leadership, suggesting that as a businessman, he is better qualified that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with president-elect Donald Trump.

O'Leary said he intended to run in a video posted to his Facebook page Wednesday morning, moments before making the official announcement on CTV.

In a statement, O'Leary said Canadians need a prime minister who will kickstart the economy and support business — particularly in light of political changes in the United States.

"Now, with the election of Donald Trump to our south, Canada's largest trading partner is headed by a businessman with an aggressive strategy that could hurt the Canadian economy. Trudeau doesn't stand a chance, and we deserve better," he said.

"Canadians are looking for a prime minister who is not a career politician; a prime minister who will fight for them, and is not afraid to tell them how it is. They also want a prime minister who will be inclusive and not lower themselves to use divisive politics," he said.

"Since the start of this leadership race I have looked for a candidate with these qualities, but it has become clear that I am the only one that can defeat Trudeau."

O'Leary — an author and financial guru who became known to many Canadians as a judge on the CBC-TV show "Dragons' Den" — will be competing against 13 other candidates, including MPs Kellie Leitch, Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney.

He has said the crowded field has reduced the debates, in his words, to "just a bunch of sound bites."

35762