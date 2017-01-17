Little progress on missing

Photo: Contributed

Nearly six months after Ottawa promised millions of dollars to help the families of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls navigate the justice system, only Ontario appears anywhere near getting its program off the ground.

"It's quite concerning for families," said Bernadette Smith, whose sister, Claudette Osborne, went missing from Winnipeg nearly nine years ago.

When the Liberal government unveiled the details of the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women in August, Justice Canada offered up $11.7 million over three years so that provinces and territories could set up family information liaison units within their existing victims services departments.

The units are meant to complement the work of the inquiry by giving families somewhere to turn when they are seeking more details about their loved ones from government institutions — including police, prosecutors, coroners and child welfare services — or support for dealing with trauma.

The inquiry is expected to begin its hearings this spring, but across the country, the family information liaison units are still far from being a reality.

"There are still families (whose) loved ones are going missing," Smith said.

"There's nowhere for them to go. There's nowhere for them to seek support in terms of having someone to advocate for them with the police."

Ontario is the only province that has set up its family information liaison unit, but even that one is not yet fully operational.

Other provinces are still working out the details.

Alberta has submitted its grant application to the federal government, but has not yet received approval.

"In the meantime, we're doing as much work as possible to make sure Alberta's (family information liaison unit) will be operational once Ottawa gives us the go-ahead," Jason van Rassel, a spokesman with the Alberta justice ministry, wrote in an email.

Manitoba and B.C. are in a similar position, while Saskatchewan is still in talks with Ottawa to better understand the parameters of the funding.