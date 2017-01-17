Sask. latest to reach deal

Photo: The Canadian Press

The so-called united provincial front aimed at forging a new national agreement on health-care funding disintegrated even further Tuesday — this time with Saskatchewan striking a bilateral deal with the federal government.

Saskatchewan's deal with Ottawa holds the health transfer increase to either three per cent or the three-year moving average of nominal GDP growth — whichever is higher.

It also includes an additional $348.8 million over 10 years for home and mental-health care — money the federal government says will improve mental-health services for children and youth and reduce the number of hospital patients better cared for at home or in the community.

The province had little choice but to sign the deal, Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter suggested Tuesday.

"The federal government made it very clear that they weren't going to have a first ministers meeting on this and that they weren't going to budge off those numbers," Reiter said.

"There's some very significant stresses in mental-health and home care in this province, and we thought it was time to get on with the work."

Late last month, the federal government offered to increase health transfer payments by 3.5 per cent annually and fork out another $11.5 billion over 10 years in targeted funding, primarily for home care and mental health.

The provinces and territories rejected the offer, only to see their united front splinter as New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut all forged bilateral agreements.

Indeed, any notion of a united front "went by the wayside" long before Tuesday's announcement, Reiter said.

The remaining provinces are nonetheless standing by their demand for federal health transfers to grow by 5.2 per cent each year, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet with the premiers to discuss health funding.

Those provinces still represent close to 90 per cent of the Canadian population — a plurality Ottawa cannot ignore, said Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette, an outspoken thorn in the side of the federal government on the issue of health funding.

"It is, again, a tactic on the part of Ottawa to try to divide and conquer," Barrette said in an interview.