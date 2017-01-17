37392
37059

Canada  

O'Leary coy on rumours

- | Story: 186291

Kevin O'Leary says there are all sorts of rumours swirling about when he will join the Conservative leadership race.

But he's refusing to comment on the latest one: that he'll finally launch his campaign Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.

The celebrity businessman is, however, sharing his thoughts on the French-language Tory leadership debate taking place tonight in Quebec City.

He's not going to be there — only the 13 candidates who have officially registered for the contest so far are entitled to be on stage.

O'Leary, who does not speak French, but is now taking lessons, says he's "getting frustrated" with how many candidates are still in the running.

He says the crowded field has reduced the debates, in his words, to "just a bunch of sound bites."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37525
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37525
38037
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768

Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings

Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with imagination comes along and creates street art so clever that...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
This is the future of exercising
This is the future of exercising
Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...

35762