Canada  

Wildfire cost $10 billion

An assessment of the total financial impact of last spring's Fort McMurray wildfire is pegging the direct and indirect costs of the blaze at almost $10 billion.

The $9.9-billion figure includes the expense of replacing buildings and infrastructure as well as lost income, profits and royalties in the oilsands and forestry industries, said MacEwan University economist Rafat Alam.

It also includes early estimates on indirect costs such as environmental damage, lost timber and physical and mental-health treatment for residents and firefighters.

The estimate will go even higher, Alam said Tuesday.

"It's not fully done yet. More data kept coming and I'm sure it will keep coming in."

Alam said it can take up to 10 years to get a complete picture of everything that happened and what it cost.

Earlier this year, insurers estimated they'd be paying out about $3.7 billion for damage caused by the blaze which firefighters came to call "the beast."

But that's only the start, said Alam, who conducted the study for the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, an insurance industry research group.

"The insured part is only talking about the physical losses," he said.

"There are other losses like loss of revenue for the provincial government and municipality. There are costs for evacuation. There are costs for rehabilitation. These are examples of other direct costs that are not part of the insurance bureau estimation."

Using figures from industry and governments, Alam calculated lost oilsands production at nearly $1 billion. Provincial disaster recovery efforts added another $647 million.

Lost labour income totalled $458 million as Alberta suffered its largest one-month increase of employment insurance claims in seven years. Forgone provincial royalties and taxes cost $300 million.

Indirect costs are valued at $1 billion.

