Cops face serious charges

Photo: Facebook Sgt. Les Kaminski

Alberta's police watchdog says two officers from the Calgary Police Service have been charged with serious crimes.

Susan Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, says Sgt. Les Kaminski has been charged with perjury and assault with a weapon.

She says Const. Brant Derrick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Hughson says the charges stem from the arrest of Jason Arkinstall in 2008 and from the evidence given during his trial on one count of uttering threats against Derrick.

Both Kaminski and Derrick are to appear in Calgary provincial court on Feb. 7.

Kaminski is president of the Calgary Police Association.

Arkinstall was acquitted in 2011.

Hughson says Alberta's director of law enforcement ordered the investigation into the two officers in 2014.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates when people are killed or hurt by police or when police officers face serious or sensitive allegations of misconduct.