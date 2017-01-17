37392
38310

Canada  

'Awkward' medical exam

- | Story: 186243

The court martial of a former petty officer accused of breach of trust and sexual assault has been told another woman was in the room during what a female witness described as an awkward medical exam.

The hearing entered its second day today with testimony from a Navy lieutenant who said she underwent an inappropriate exam after being recruited into the military in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Former petty officer James Wilks is accused of several incidents of breach of trust and one count of sexual assault in connection with complaints filed by women in Thunder Bay, London and Windsor, Ont.

From 1984 until early 2011, Wilks worked as a medical assistant and medical technician at Canadian Forces recruiting centres, where his main function revolved around the medical screening of recruits.

His lawyer has argued that the female complainants in the case fabricated their testimony, suggesting they are out to reap financial gain through suing Wilks and the Defence Department.

Testimony at the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


This is the future of exercising

This is the future of exercising

Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that combines fitness and computer games. The ICAROS setup includes the...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...
prince_harry_introduces_meghan_markle_to_sister-in-law_catherine_-_report.jpg
Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Catherine – report
Showbiz
Prince Harry has reportedly introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle...
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Must Watch
He just has a way with those little, teeny hands of his.