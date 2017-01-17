37392
35687

Canada  

Glitch causing flight trouble

- | Story: 186238

Air Canada says a computer issue is causing problems at airports and resulting in some flight delays and cancellations.

The Montreal-based airline warned in a travel advisory that it may not be possible to complete bookings or passenger check-ins.

Details of the outage weren't immediately available.

Spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur says the problem is affecting airport, online and mobile check-in.

Several Air Canada flights departing from its hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto and Montreal's Trudeau International Airport were cancelled.

Air Canada says it's working to resolve the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.

The airline has been fielding complaints on Twitter from passengers who missed flights due to the outage.

"We're very sorry that you missed your flight on account of our outage," one passenger was told.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37525
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37968


Formeowla 1 racing

Formeowla 1 racing

Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or negative thing, but this is getting more views than actual F1
prince_harry_introduces_meghan_markle_to_sister-in-law_catherine_-_report.jpg
Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Catherine – report
Showbiz
Prince Harry has reportedly introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle...
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Must Watch
He just has a way with those little, teeny hands of his.
TheTango-Tattuesday-0116201758
Tattuesday – January 17, 2017
Galleries
We’ve had it pretty rough with this frigid winter season,
TheTango-Tattuesday-0116201757
Tattuesday – January 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The Tango staff very much looks forward to the spring thaw, but...

35762
36358