Marching across the border

When Linda Hill leaves for Washington, D.C., on Friday night to join a massive march for women's rights, there will be many familiar faces on the bus — including her daughter.

Hill, 56, a college professor in Windsor, Ont., says she raised her children to believe they could do what they wanted regardless of their gender, and the rally on Saturday — the first day of the Donald Trump administration — is an opportunity to "walk the talk."

That she can share such a historic moment with her daughter as well as her friends only makes it more special, she said. At least two other mother-daughter pairs will be on the bus travelling from Windsor.

"I think it'll be a great memory for the two of us to have experienced this huge event together and to have participated and supported other people, to have done all that we could do," she said.

"I'm sure it'll be a weekend I'll never forget."

Hundreds of Canadians are making the cross-border trek on at least 10 chartered coaches, which will be travelling overnight to the morning event, dubbed the Women's March on Washington. It's unclear how many more have made separate travel arrangements.

The march's organizers have said they expect 200,000 people to show up. U.S. officials say some 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city on Jan. 21, compared with roughly 400 registered for Inauguration Day. A New York City-based transportation company says it has arranged buses from more than 200 cities in 26 states.

Amtrak trains in and out of the city are also fully booked for Saturday, U.S. officials said.

Marches are also planned in solidarity in cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Kelowna, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Winnipeg. Thousands have indicated they plan to attend those events.

Organizers say the march is meant to promote women's rights rather than oppose Trump but many who plan to attend say they were motivated by the president-elect's controversial statements during the campaign.